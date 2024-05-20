Police In US Capture 'Absolute Dinosaur' Alligator On Path Children Take To School

The alligator was captured and safely relocated.

Law enforcement agencies spotted and captured a huge crocodile that was roaming on a path taken by students when they go to school. In a port on Instagram, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said that they were informed about the "large gator" by a local in southwest Florida. The pathway is along Joe's Creek near 46th Avenue, the department said in the post. It also dubbed the reptile as an "absolute dinosaur".

"We arrived to find a 12.5 foot gator and promptly called MyFWC Florida Fish and Wildlife for their assistance in relocation," the sheriff's department said in the post.

"PCSO remained in the area to keep the public from accidentally stumbling across this absolute dinosaur of an alligator until trappers contracted through FWC arrived," it added.

The deputies said that the alligator was "safely relocated" somewhere in South Florida after its "control and capture".

This comes days after an "agitated" alligator attacked a farm worker. The news was shared by Martin County Sheriff's Office on Facebook: "One didn't see the other, until it was too late. But fortunately for the local pepper farm worker, the bite taken out of his leg by an angry gator is not life threatening. The experience however, is a different story."

"The worker was clearly focused on his farm work when an agitated gator lurking in the field along 96th Street in Palm City lunged and grabbed hold of the man. The gator grabbed the side of the workers thigh causing a significant injury with puncture wounds. The victim did break free and was able to get away," the post further said.

The alligator was over nine feet long and was removed from the area. The farm worker was transported to the hospital.