UP Board Result 2017: High School And Intermediate Result To Be Declared On June 9 At Upresults.nic.in

Share EMAIL PRINT UP Board Result 2017: High School And Intermediate Result On June 9 New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will release the result for both High School and Intermediate on June 9, 2017. UP board students had been eagerly waiting for their result but the board had not released any statement about the result declaration till today. The information has also been published in regional newspapers. The result will be released at 12:00 pm at the Board's headquarters in Allahabad. Within 15 days of releasing the result, the board will also provide original mark statement and passing certificates to the students through their respective schools and colleges.



UP Board is one of the largest education boards in the country. This year, more than 60 lakh students had registered for the high school and intermediate board exams and a total of 54 lakh, 66 thousand and 531 students appeared for the exam.



The board had begun the assessment and evaluation process for the answer sheets on April 27.



Studnets are eagerly awaiting the UP board results, since it is only after the declaration of intermediate results that the counselling procedure for UPSEE exam will begin. As of now, an official notice on the UPSEE website reads that "The counselling process will start soon after the declaration of results of intermediate exam of various boards.



Once the result is declared, students would be able to check the same on the board's official website that is http://upmsp.edu.in/ or the official results portal of Up government that is upresults.nic.in.



