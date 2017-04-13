Study Abroad: What Are English Language Tests

If you are planning to study abroad, just applying to the college of your choice is not enough. There are other requirements which you must fulfill in order to secure a place in a university abroad. One of the essential requirements is a valid score card of an accepted English Language Test. For Indian students, good score in an English language proficiency test is a must to apply at all major foreign universities in USA, UK, Australia, Canada and other English speaking countries. Some of the major English language proficiency tests which are conducted in India are listed here.As an applicant to a foreign university you must enquire more about these exams and find out which exam's score is accepted at the university of your choice.The International English Language Testing System (IELTS) is a test taken by people who intend to study or work in a country where English is the language of communication.IELTS is available in two versions - Academic and General Training. Academic IELTS is for those who apply for higher education or professional registration. General Training is for those who migrate to Australia, Canada and the UK or apply for secondary education, training programmes, and work experience in an English-speaking environment.IELTS score is accepted by more than 10,000 institutes and training organizations across the world.TOEFL is one of the most popular English-language test accepted by more than 9000colleges, universities, and agencies in more than 130 countries Australia, Canada, UK, and USA.The registration for TOEFL goes on throughout the year and there are almost 50 tests conducted in a year.Cambridge English: Advaced (CAE) is another English-language test which is accepted as a proof of English language ability. This test is accepted by 100% universities in UK.The test dates are available throughout the year. There are 2800 test centres in 130 countries. The exam is both paper-based and computer based.