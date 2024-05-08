Study Abroad: Tetr College Of Business Launches Scholarships Worth Rs 2 Crore

Tetr College of Business has introduced educational scholarships valued at Rs 2 crore, facilitating 15 Indian students to enroll in the inaugural batch of its Bachelors in Management and Technology programme.

The Tetr Scholarship provides students with the opportunity to study and establish businesses across seven countries, including the UAE, India, Singapore, Ghana, the US, Brazil, and Italy, over a span of four years.

In addition to offering full scholarships to 60 undergraduate students worldwide for the first batch, the Business-school will also grant admission to top SAT scorers (top 1 percentile) and those who have declined offers from esteemed universities.

The application deadline for the programme is May 19, with classes scheduled to begin in September 2024.

As part of the programme, students will have the opportunity to study at renowned B-schools such as INSEAD France, SDA Bocconi Italy, NUS Singapore, and IIT, among others.

Furthermore, the B-school will set up a USD 1.6 million venture fund named 'Tetr Launchpad' to support aspiring entrepreneurs, accompanied by guidance from a vast network of venture capitalists, founders, and industry leaders.

Top business, education, and technology experts, including Daniel Garret Van Der Vliet, Executive Director at Cornell University; Manoj Kohli, former CEO of Bharti Airtel and Softbank; Alexis Montesinos, Professor at MIT; Thorsten Truijens, Professor at Kellogg School of Management; and Nitin Gaur, Advisory Board Member at Stanford University, will instruct these students throughout the eight semesters.