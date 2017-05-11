PSEB SSC Class 12 Exam Result Expected This Week At Pseb.ac.in Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is likely to release the result for class 12 board exam this week. The results, when declared, will be available on the board's official website pseb.ac.in.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT PSEB SSC Class 12 Exam Result Expected This Week At Pseb.ac.in New Delhi: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is likely to release the result for class 12 board exam this week. The results, when declared, will be available on the board's official website pseb.ac.in. According to several media outlets, the result is slated to release tomorrow, however there has been no official confirmation from the board yet. The Punjab Board exam for SSC (class 12) ended on March 24, with Sociology paper and now the results are awaited eagerly since the admission drive to UG courses in universities would begin soon.



This year the exams began a little earlier than last year and consequently the results are also expected earlier than last year. Last year, a total of 3, 18, 453 students had appeared in the Senior Secondary Certificate examination and the number has only increased this year.



As per past year's record, the pass percentage was 76.77% and the board has expectations that the percentage would go up this year.



Once the results are declared, students who appeared for the exam can check their result from the official website. To check result, students would need their exam roll number/seat number. The online result is only for reference purposes and students must tally their result with original mark shete which will be available with their respective schools after result declaration.



Click here for more





Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is likely to release the result for class 12 board exam this week. The results, when declared, will be available on the board's official website pseb.ac.in. According to several media outlets, the result is slated to release tomorrow, however there has been no official confirmation from the board yet. The Punjab Board exam for SSC (class 12) ended on March 24, with Sociology paper and now the results are awaited eagerly since the admission drive to UG courses in universities would begin soon.This year the exams began a little earlier than last year and consequently the results are also expected earlier than last year. Last year, a total of 3, 18, 453 students had appeared in the Senior Secondary Certificate examination and the number has only increased this year.As per past year's record, the pass percentage was 76.77% and the board has expectations that the percentage would go up this year.Once the results are declared, students who appeared for the exam can check their result from the official website. To check result, students would need their exam roll number/seat number. The online result is only for reference purposes and students must tally their result with original mark shete which will be available with their respective schools after result declaration.Click here for more Education News