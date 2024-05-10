Water Leaks From Ceiling Of Bengaluru Airport's Terminal 2 After Heavy Rain

Several flights including international passenger flights were diverted.

Fresh rain relieved residents of Bengaluru as the city grappled with a serious water crisis, but caused flight disruptions at the Kempegowda International Airport. Several flights including international passenger flights were diverted.

The Terminal 2 of Bengaluru airport roof reported cracks leading to water leakage inside the airport. Visuals showed water pouring from the ceiling near the baggage conveyor belt area of Terminal 2. The section has been closed for passengers.

❗️Flights Diverted As Bengaluru Airport Roof Springs Leak Amid Heavy Rains pic.twitter.com/pbQB2cGaJj — ENJOY EVERY MOMENT (@mdhish2002) May 10, 2024

"Heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds rendered the airport inaccessible for landing between 9.35 pm and 10.29 pm, leading to diversion of flights," a Bengaluru International Airport Limited official said in a statement.

Phase 1 of Terminal 2, inaugurated in November 2022, is designed to accommodate 25 million passengers every year.

The official said 13 domestic flights, three international passenger flights, and one international cargo flight were diverted to Chennai on Thursday (May 9).

The Terminal-2 (T2) of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has secured recognition as one of the 'World's Most Beautiful Airports' and has been awarded the 'World Special Prize for an Interior 2023' by the UNESCO's Prix Versailles.

It is the only Indian airport to receive this recognition, said BIAL, which operates the KIA.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said heavy rain last night led to the uprooting of about 70 trees, with branches from 171 trees breaking and falling onto roads due to lightning and storms across the city.

Bengaluru had been facing a water crisis for several months. Certain areas of Bengaluru, particularly its tech corridor, were severely affected by the crisis. The state government had adopted stringent measures to ensure uninterrupted water supply.

The India Meteorological Department said Bengaluru received 14 mm of rain in the 24 hours till 8.30 am today. It said in a statement the maximum and minimum temperature of the city stood at 33 and 22 degrees Celsius respectively in the last 24 hours.

- With Inputs from PTI, IANS

