UPSC 2024: Applications To Soon Close For Central Armed Police Forces, Check Details

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will soon close the registrations for the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) exam 2024. Interested aspirants are required to apply online only by using the website https://www.upsconline.nic.in. The deadline to complete the registration process is May 14, 2024 by 6pm.

It is essential for the applicants to register first at One Time Registration (OTR) platform, available on the Commission's website, and then proceed for filling up the online application for the examination.

Candidates will have time to make corrections in the application forms from May 15-21, 2024.

Applicants applying to the post should be between the age group of 20-25 years as on August 1, 2024. He/she must have been born not earlier than August 2, 1999 and not later than August 1, 2004.

As per the official notification by UPSC, "Candidate must hold a Bachelor's degree of a university incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other educational institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University under Section-3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 or possess an equivalent qualification."

The selection of candidates for the post will be based on written test, physical standards/physical efficiency tests and medical standards tests and final interview of personality test. The merit list will be drawn on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates in the written examination and interview/personality test.

Syllabi of the written papers:-

Paper I : General Ability and Intelligence

The objective type questions with multiple choices in this paper will broadly cover the following areas:

1. General Mental Ability

The questions will be designed to test the logical reasoning, quantitative aptitude including numerical ability, and data interpretation.

2. General Science

The questions will be set to test general awareness, scientific temper, comprehension and appreciation of scientific phenomena of everyday observation including new areas of importance like Information Technology, Biotechnology, Environmental Science.

3. Current Events of National and International Importance:

The questions will test the candidates' awareness of current events of national and international importance in the broad areas of culture, music, arts, literature, sports, governance, societal and developmental issues, industry, business, globalisation, and interplay among nations.

4. Indian Polity and Economy:

The questions shall aim to test candidates' knowledge of the Country's political system and the Constitution of India, social systems and public administration, economic development in India, regional and international security issues and human rights including its indicators.

5. History of India :

The questions will broadly cover the subject in its social, economic and political aspects. This shall also include the areas of growth of nationalism and freedom movement.

6. Indian and World Geography:

The questions shall cover the physical, social and economic aspects of geography pertaining to India and the World.

Paper II : General Studies, Essay and Comprehension

Part-A – Essay questions which are to be answered in long narrative form either in Hindi or English totaling 80 Marks. The indicative topics are modern Indian history especially of the freedom struggle, geography, polity and economy, knowledge of security and human rights issues, and analytical ability.

Part-B – Comprehension, précis writing, other communications/language skills – to be attempted in English only (Marks 120) – The topics are Comprehension passages, précis writing, developing counter arguments, simple grammar and other aspects of language testing.