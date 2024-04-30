Punjab Board Results 2024: 98% Of Students Pass Class 8, 93% Class 12

PSEB Punjab Board Results 2024: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the results for Classes 8 and 12. Students who took the exams can check their results on the official website, pseb.ac.in, using their roll numbers.

In Class 12, 93.04% of students passed the exam, with girls securing a pass rate of 95.74% and boys at 90.74%.

Advertisement

In Class 8, 98.31% of students passed, with girls achieving a success rate of 98.83% and boys at 97.84%.

Harnoorpreet Kaur and Bhai Rupa, students from Government Senior Secondary School, achieved perfect scores, securing the top positions statewide in the PSEB 8th Board Exam 2024.

Gurleen Kaur from New Flowers Public Senior Secondary School, Amritsar, clinched the second spot with 99.67%. Armandeep Singh, from Government Elementary School, Ratoke, Sangrur, secured third place with 99.5% in the PSEB Class 8 examination.

In the PSEB Class 12 board exam, Ekampreet Singh from BCM Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana, clinched the top position, scoring a flawless 100%. Ravi Uday Singh claimed the second position with a perfect score as well.

Ashwini, a student from Senior Secondary School, Meritorious School, Bathinda, attained an outstanding 99.8%.

Punjab Board Class 8 or 12 Results: Steps To Check

Visit the official website of the Punjab Board, pseb.ac.in.

Click on the Results tab on the homepage.

Select the Punjab Board Class 12 or 8 Result 2024 link.

Log in using the required credentials.

Your results will be displayed on the screen.

Check and download your results for future reference.

This year, out of 2,84,452 students, 2,64,662 passed the Class 12 board exams.

The Class 8 exams were conducted from March 7 to 27, while the Class 12 exams took place from February 13 to March 30, 2024, at various examination centres across the state.