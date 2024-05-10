Arvind Kejriwal Can't Go To Office, Sign Files While Out On Bail

Mr Kejriwal will have to pay a personal bond of Rs 50,000 before he can be released from jail.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief cannot go to the Chief Minister's Office or the Delhi Secretariat, though he can campaign for the Lok Sabha elections.

He is not to sign any official file without Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's permission.

Mr Kejriwal cannot speak about the Delhi liquor policy case, or discuss the allegations against him.