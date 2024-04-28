PSEB 12th Result 2024 To Be Announced On This Date

Punjab School Examination Board (PSEB) will announce the result for the Class 12 board examination 2024 soon.The PSEB Class 12 board examination took place from February 13 to March 30 at various exam centers across the state. Approximately 300,000 candidates participated in the Punjab Board Class 12 board examination statewide.

The result is likely to be declared by April 30. However, the board is yet to announce the official date and time for the release of the result. Once declared, candidates can check their scorecards on the official websites, pseb.ac.in, and indiaresults.nic.in.



The result link usually becomes active a day after its release. The online mark sheet released online will be provisional, and students can obtain the original mark sheet from their respective schools.

Advertisement

The board will announce the result through a press conference along with the pass percentage, names of toppers, gender-wise passing percentage, and other pertinent details.

PSEB 12th Result 2024: Steps To Download Scorecards

Visit the official website, pseb.ac.in.

Navigate to the Punjab Board 12th Result 2024 link on the homepage.

Enter the required details and click on the submit button.

The PSEB 12th Result 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and print the result for future reference.

PSEB Class 10 results

Class 10 results were announced earlier, noting a pass percentage of 97.24 per cent, slightly lower than the previous year's 97.56 per cent. Aditi from Teja Singh Independent Senior Secondary School, Shimlapuri, Ludhiana, has clinched the top position in the Punjab Board Matric Exam 2024 with a perfect score of 650/650.

PSEB Compartment Exam 2024 For Class 10

The Punjab School Examination Board holds compartment exams for students who scored lower marks or failed in the main examination. The PSEB 10th Compartment Exam 2024 is scheduled between August 11 and September 4 this year, and the results will be announced in the final week of September.

PSEB Compartment Exam 2024 For Class 12

The Punjab School Examination Board (PSEB) will release the schedule of the compartment exams for class 12 once the results are out.