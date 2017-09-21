1,200 Pass 'Without Writing Exam' In Madhya Pradesh, AAP Petitions Police Over NIOS Exam Issue AAP petitioned the police seeking action in connection with what it called a big scam in National Institute of Open Schooling, under which 1,200 candidates in Madhya Pradesh who did not even write the exam were allegedly declared pass in June this year.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT NIOS Exam Scam: AAP Petitions Police National Institute of Open Schooling Exam Issue Bhopal, September 20: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today petitioned the police here seeking action in connection with what it called a big scam in National Institute of Open Schooling, under which 1,200 candidates in Madhya Pradesh who did not even write the exam were allegedly declared pass in June this year. "Even before the AAP's intervention, the matter was brought to our notice. We immediately conducted a preliminary probe and after finding discrepancies in the result, ordered a central agency probe into it," NIOS Chairman Professor Chandra Bhushan Sharma told PTI today.



AAP convenor, Alok Agrawal today approached Maharana Pratap Nagar police station and handed over a 250-page complaint with supporting documents to the law-enforcers, seeking registration of an FIR in the case.



He alleged that 1,200 candidates of three schools who even did not appear in the exam of NIOS held in March-April 2017 in Madhya Pradesh had been declared pass.



The result of the above examination was declared in June 2017.



"We have received a complaint from AAP on the issue and after investigations will take appropriate action in the matter," sub inspector, D S Singh told reporters.



After petitioning the police, AAP convenor alleged that NIOS which is a body under Central Board of School Education, had conducted examination for 12th board this year and surprisingly passed 1,200 candidates belonging to three schools in Madhya Pradesh despite the fact that they did not even appear in the exam.



"Out of 1,224 candidates belonging to three schools, only 24 appeared at three different examination centres set up for conducting exam. But all 1,224 were declared passed," Mr Agrawal said, adding, "It smacks of major corruption on the lines of the infamous Vyapam scam and an FIR should be registered in the matter."



He also demanded constitution of a SIT under the supervision of a High Court judge to probe the scam.



These 24 students appeared in Sehore district's Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Central School Sagaod in Ratlam district and Navodaya Vidyalaya, Umaria centres respectively, he said while rest of the 1,200 remained absent as per records which AAP had submitted to the police along with its complaint, Mr Agrawal said.



Agrawal also informed that his party will also file a petition on the issue in the High Court and also stage protest in the entire country.



The AAP leader also said that there are a total of 280 centres in Madhya Pradesh where this exam was conducted and suspected that similar scam may have also taken place in other places.



