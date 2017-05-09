Kerala Mosque Opens Door For NEET Aspirants And Waiting Parents

CBSE NEET 2017 exam concluded on may 7 and along with it the accounts of harrowing experience students had to go through began surfacing online. Amidst all the stories of humiliation, injustice and paper leak allegation stories, a story of human compassion has emerged from Aluva, Kerala. In an heartwarming incident of kindness parents of wards who had gone inside the centre to give exam were given space to rest, provided with food items and water till their children finished the exam.On Sunday morning, when Muhammad Navas, Secretary of Vadi Huda Trust and his freinds came out of the Mosque aftre offering the morning prayer, they saw a huge crowd along with vehicles in front of the mosque. After enquiring to some families who were present there, the people from the trust, which operates the Mosque opposite the Sivagiri School, got to know that the people came there from distant places to write the NEET exam.According to Mr. Navas they saw the families tired and searching for food and water.The Vadihuda trust people and some locals got into action. They asked a tea shop owner, who had closed his shop on a Sunday, to open for the people who had accompanied their children for the exam.They also brought drinking water from an adjacent water purifying unit and prepared soft drinks for the parents and the students.As the students went into the exam hall, parents started searching for a place to rest. Some of them found place in the nearby homes, but, still most of them waited outside the school, under the sun.The Trust people then invited all the waiting parents who were standing outside the centre in scorching heat to trust office and then to the mosque. The parenst sat there witnessing the Muslims attending their afternoon prayer and left when their children came out after finishing the exam.The original post as shared on facebook: