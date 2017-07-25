Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2017 Declared

Karnataka PUC supplementary result 2017 has been declared at karresults.nic.in

Education | | Updated: July 25, 2017 15:23 IST
New Delhi:  Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary results 2017 has been declared. Bringing an end to the long wait, Karnataka Department of Pre-University Education has announced the supplementary exam result today at 3.00 pm. The Pre-University Certificate (PUC) July 2017 supplementary results has been released at the official web portals pue.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in. Candidates are suggested to wait for the official website to load properly in case there are issues. Due to multiple logins it is likely that the result portal may slow down.

The official update given by the Board states that the result may come anytime after 3.00 pm today. Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) had declared the supplementary result for SSLC exam on 13 July.
The Board had declared the PUC results of regular exam on 11 May 2017. Declaration of the supplementary exam result will enable students to take admission in various undergraduate courses. In total, there are 1202 Government Pre-University colleges, 637 Aided Pre-University colleges, 1936 Unaided Pre-University colleges, 165 bifurcated Pre-University colleges and 13 Corporation Pre-university colleges under Karnataka PUE.

How to check Karnataka PUC Supplementary Result 2017?
Step 1: Go to the websites given above
Step 2: Click on the Karnataka PUC supplementary result link
Step 3: Enter the details asked for
Step 4: Submit the details

