KSEAB 2024: Karnataka Board To Announce Results For PUC 1, Check Details

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is expected to announce the results of the KSEAB 1st PUC or Class 11 today. Candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to check their results on the official website of KSEAB by entering their login details.

The exam was conducted from February 12 to February 27, 2024. The written test was held in a single shift from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm on all days.

In 2023, around 7,27,923 students registered for the exam, of which 7,25,821 were eligible and 7,02,067 students appeared for the exam. Around 5,24,209 students qualified the exam and were declared eligible to proceed to Class 12 (PUC II). The overall pass percentage was recorded as 74.67 per cent.

Steps to check the results