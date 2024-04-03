Karnataka PUC 2nd Result 2024 Likely To Be Declared Soon, Check Details

Karnataka PUC 2nd Result 2024: Students failing to meet passing criteria need to take compartment exams.

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEEB) is likely to release the results for the 2nd Pre-University Certificate (PUC) examination by the third week of April. The results will be accessible on various official websites, including karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in.

To pass the exam, students are required to obtain a minimum of 33 per cent marks. Those who fall just short of this requirement will be promoted by receiving grace marks.

However, students who still do not meet the passing criteria will need to take compartment exams. Failing in all subjects will lead to repeating the class.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024: Steps To Check

Go to the official websites of the Karnataka board.

Select the result link.

Sign in with your login details

Once logged in, the result will be displayed; download it for future use

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024: Steps To Check Through SMS

Open your phone's SMS application.

Type 'KAR12' followed by your registration number (as mentioned on your admit card) in the message box.

Send the message to 56263.

You will receive your scorecards.



The Karnataka II PUC exams began on March 1, starting with Kannada and Arabic papers and ending with Hindi papers on March 22. The exam sessions were scheduled from 10.15am to 1.30pm, providing a total writing time of three hours for the first language and optional subjects, along with an additional 15 minutes for reading. For second and third-language subjects, students were allocated a writing duration of 2 hours and 45 minutes.