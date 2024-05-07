Applications Invited From Institutions For Offering Distance Learning Courses

University Grants Commission (UGC) has invited applications from eligible higher educational institutions (HEIs) for offering courses in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode and/or online mode for academic year 2024-25.

The applications are invited for courses that are set to begin from September 2024. This is revised from July-August, 2024.

An official notification from UGC reads, "UGC invites fresh online applications from eligible higher educational institutions (HEls) as per Regulation 3(A) and Regulation 3(B)(b) of UGC (Open and Distance Learning Programmes and Online Programmes) Regulations, 2020 and its amendments for recognition of programmes under Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode and/or Online mode for academic year 2024-25, academic session beginning September, 2024 (revised from July-August, 2024)."

Advertisement

The online portal for submitting applications will open from May 10, 2024 till May 31, 2024.

The HEl is required to submit application at https://deb.ugc.ac.in/. The duly certified hard copy of the application along with original affidavit and annexure should be submitted to Deputy Secretary, Distance Education Bureau, UGC, New Delhi June 15, 2024.

The UGC also noted mentioned to the HEls that the mere submission of an application should not be considered as grant of approval and that all applications) will be subject to scrutiny with respect to the standards stipulated in the UGC (Open and Distance Learning Programmes and Online Programmes) Regulations, 2020 and its amendments.

UGC had earlier maintained that it will not be mandatory for the state/private universities to take approval of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to run technical programmes. After the new development, the central, state and private universities will not require prior approval or no objection certification (NOC) from AICTE along with their application to UGC for offering of undergraduate, postgraduate and postgraduate diploma programmes under Management, Computer Application and Travel and Tourism disciplines in open and distance learning (ODL) or online mode.