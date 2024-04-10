Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024: Scorecards Released, Check Steps To Download

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024: This year, the pass percentage stands at 81.15 per cent.

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced the results of the 1st annual examination for the Pre-University Certificate (PUC 2). A total of 681,079 students participated in the Karnataka board PUC 2 examinations, with 552,690 successfully passing, resulting in an overall pass rate of 81.15 per cent. The board declared the result during a press conference.

Students can access the results on the website karresults.nic.in, and simultaneously, the board will send the results to the students' registered mobile numbers through SMS.

Starting this academic year, the KSEAB is conducting three annual examinations for 2nd PUC classes. The 1st annual exam was held statewide from March 1 to 22, with approximately 6.98 lakh students appearing for the examination, including 3.3 lakh boys and 3.6 lakh girls.

The Karnataka PUC 2 scorecard will include the student's name, date of birth, roll number, subject-wise total marks, subject-wise marks obtained, passing status, total marks achieved, and the stream (arts, science, or commerce).

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024: Steps To Download Scorecards

Visit the official website of the board karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Look for the notification regarding PUC results

Enter roll numbers, dates of birth, and other login credentials

Submit and download or print the 2nd PUC Karnataka result 2024

Last year, the Karnataka Class 12 PUC 2 exams were conducted from March 9 to 29, with results declared on April 21. The overall pass percentage stood at 74.67%, with 5,24,209 students passing out of 7,27,923 registered.

The Karnataka 2nd PUC result for 2023 was announced on April 2. The pass rates were 61.22% for arts, 75.89% for commerce, and the highest was 85.71% for science.