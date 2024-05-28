UGC Introduces Life Skills Curriculum Aligned With National Education Policy 2020

In line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasizes imparting crucial life skills to learners for their holistic development, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has introduced the curriculum and guidelines for Life Skills 2.0 (Jeevan Kaushal) for undergraduate students.

This initiative aims to help students realise their true potential and become socially responsible citizens.

The life skills curriculum, designed by UGC in 2019, included four modules: Communication Skills, Professional Skills, Leadership and Management Skills, and Universal Human Values.

Advertisement

To further enhance this curriculum, UGC has introduced new modules such as Digital Literacy and Social Media, Digital Ethics and Cyber Security, Verbal and Non-verbal Communication, Cognitive and Non-cognitive Skills, Managing Personal Finance, and Constitutional Values, Justice, and Human Rights.

Recognising the unique contexts of different Higher Education Institutions (HEIs), the new curriculum is designed to be adaptable. It outlines the objectives, learning outcomes, and activities for each course in a learner-centric manner. The practical approach of the curriculum includes methods like role-playing, audio-video creation, individual and group activities, case studies, demonstrations, observations, and e-learning links.

The curriculum classifies life skills into three basic categories that complement, supplement, and reinforce each other:

Social or Interpersonal Skills: Communication, Assertiveness, Cooperation, and Empathy.

Creative/Thinking Skills: Problem-Solving, Critical Thinking, Creative Thinking, Decision-Making, and Self-Awareness.

Emotional Skills: Managing Stress and Emotions, and Resisting Peer Pressure.



Broadly, life skills are categorised into four areas:

Communication Skills

Professional Skills

Leadership and Management Skills

Universal Human Values

These skills are essential for success in personal, social, and professional life, enriched with Universal Human and Constitutional Values, Justice, and Human Rights.

Advertisement

Note For Faculty Members

The four Life Skills (Jeevan Kaushal) courses are designed to ensure that graduate learners can handle their personal, interpersonal, and professional lives holistically, regardless of their discipline.

Each course carries 2 credits, totaling 8 credits for the entire range of courses.

These courses are equivalent to 'foundational courses' and are offered across disciplines.

Learners must comply with the credit requirements for each course, whether taken as independent 2-credit courses in individual semesters or in groups of two. Credit loads for these courses shall not exceed 4 in a single semester (i.e., two courses at a time).

Advertisement

These courses should be taught by faculty members with appropriate credentials and aptitude for imparting the skills. HEIs must arrange to hire qualified faculty members.

The courses can be taught online and in person, ensuring learners have the right opportunities and environments to acquire the skills.

Advertisement

Click here to learn more about the curriculum and guidelines for Life Skills (Jeevan Kaushal) 2.0.