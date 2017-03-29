JEE Main 2017: Important Topics From Maths For Last Minute Revision

Important Topics from Mathematics for JEE Main 2017
On the basis of weightage allotted, the following topics can be considered important for Mathematics section:
- Circles and Family of Circles - Weightage: 6%
- Sequence and Series - Weightage: 5%
- Applications of Derivative - Weightage: 4%
- Limit and Continuity - Weightage: 3%
- Matrices and Determinants - Weightage: 4%
- 3-D Geometry - Weightage: 5%
- Probability and Statistics - Weightage: 7%
- Vector Algebra - Weightage: 5%
- Definite and Indefinite Integration - Weightage: 8%
- Complex Numbers - Weightage: 5%
- Parabola - Weightage: 3%
- Trigonometric Ratios - Weightage: 3%
- Theory of Equations - Weightage: 5%
- Sets, Relations and Functions - Weightage: 4%
On the basis of average number of questions asked from a topic in previous year exams, the following topics are considered important:
- Coordinate Geometry - 7 Questions
- Continuity/ Differentiability, Limits - 3 Questions
- Complex No., Quadratic Equation - 3 Questions each
- Integral Calculus - 3 Questions
- Sequence and Series - 2 Questions
- Trigonometry - 2 Questions
While these topics are important from the point of view of weightage assigned and their repetition in previous year question papers, if a student has time they should also revise other topics since a mix of questions may be asked from them as well.
