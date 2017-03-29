JEE Main 2017: Important Topics From Maths For Last Minute Revision

News Flash
Education | Updated: March 29, 2017 17:19 IST
New Delhi:  Candidates who have registered for the JEE Main 2017 exam are all gearing up for the exam which is only a few days away. With the countdown begun, candidates are busy in revision. The key strategy in the last few days leading up to the exam is revising topics which are extremely important and hold maximum weightage. Earlier we discussed the important topics from Physics for JEE Main 2017. In this article we will discuss the important topics from mathematics which a candidate should focus on during the last few days of revision before the exam. 

Important Topics from Mathematics for JEE Main 2017

On the basis of weightage allotted, the following topics can be considered important for Mathematics section:
  • Circles and Family of Circles - Weightage: 6%
  • Sequence and Series - Weightage: 5%
  • Applications of Derivative - Weightage: 4%
  • Limit and Continuity - Weightage: 3%
  • Matrices and Determinants - Weightage: 4%
  • 3-D Geometry  - Weightage: 5% 
  • Probability and Statistics  - Weightage: 7%
  • Vector Algebra  - Weightage: 5%
  • Definite and Indefinite Integration  - Weightage: 8% 
  • Complex Numbers  - Weightage: 5%
  • Parabola  - Weightage: 3%
  • Trigonometric Ratios  - Weightage: 3%
  • Theory of Equations  - Weightage: 5%
  • Sets, Relations and Functions  - Weightage: 4%

On the basis of average number of questions asked from a topic in previous year exams, the following topics are considered important:
  • Coordinate Geometry - 7 Questions 
  • Continuity/ Differentiability, Limits - 3 Questions
  • Complex No., Quadratic Equation - 3 Questions each
  • Integral Calculus - 3 Questions
  • Sequence and Series - 2 Questions
  • Trigonometry - 2 Questions

While these topics are important from the point of view of weightage assigned and their repetition in previous year question papers, if a student has time they should also revise other topics since a mix of questions may be asked from them as well. 

Read: Last Minute Preparation Strategy For JEE Main 2017

