1 Share EMAIL PRINT IGNOU Extends Last Date For OPENMAT Application To August 21 New Delhi: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended deadline for submission of entrance test application forms for OPENMAT to 21 August, a release said today. Admission to the varsity's management programmes is done through OPENMAT entrance test held twice a year. A student has to fill up an application form to apply for the test. The deadline has been extended to August 21, N P Singh, Registrar of Student Evaluation Division of IGNOU, said in the release.



"Students need to send the form by Registered/Speed Post so as to reach the IGNOU HQ on or before the last date. No other document is required to be submitted along with this form," Singh said.



The programmes on offer for this session are: MBA, PG Diploma in Human Resource Management, PG Diploma in Financial Management, PG Diploma in Operations Management, PG Diploma in Marketing Management and PG Diploma in Financial Markets Practice.



The OPENMAT will be held on September 24.



