'You Are Real Changemakers': M Kharge To First Time Voters In Phase 2

Amid polling for the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday urged voters not to fall for any 'diversionary tactics' of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), adding that it is an election to "protect democracy from the clutches of dictatorship".

Taking to his official X handle, Mr Kharge posted, "We, the people of India - this soul of the Constitution of India, should reverberate in your hearts and minds before you push the voting button. Do not forget that this is not an ordinary election. It is an election to protect Democracy from the clutches of Dictatorship. To all my dear citizens, from 89 Constituencies in 13 States and UTs, do not get swayed by any diversionary tactics and lies. Always make your vote count."

Reminding people of the party's salient promises in its manifesto or 'Nyay Patra', the Congress national president also called on the people to come out in record numbers and exercise their democratic right.

"For it may change the lives of 140 Crore Indians by bringing the paradigm of YUVA NYAY NAARI NYAY KISAAN NYAY SHRAMIK NYAY HISSEDARI NYAY Imagine a future where Justice, Freedom, Equality and Liberty are guaranteed. A future where rapid inclusive growth and transformative policies are guaranteed. My dear first-time voters, cut the clutter and distance the din, for you are the real changemakers and I welcome each one of you in this movement for Democracy. Everyone, please come out and VOTE in large numbers. BADLEGA BHARAT, JEETEGA INDIA," Mr Kharge posted on X.

Voting began at 7 am on Friday. The Lok Sabha election is being held in seven phases till June 1 and votes will be counted on June 4.

According to the Election Commission of India, 88 constituencies across 13 states and union territories are voting for the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

Initially, 89 constituencies were scheduled to go to polls today. However, the EC later announced that the voting in Madhya Pradesh's Betul would not take place during the second phase due to the death of a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate.

Kerala has the highest number of constituencies as all 20 seats will poll today, followed by Karnataka with 14 seats.

The other states that will go to poll on Friday include Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Tripura, and Manipur. The poll for the Jammu parliamentary seat will also be held on Friday. As many as 1202 candidates, including 1098 males and 102 females are in the fray.

There are 8.08 crore male and 7.8 crore female voters among the electorates who will decide the fate of candidates. As many as 5,929 third-gender electors will also exercise their franchise in the second phase of polls.

The first phase of voting for the seven-phased Lok Sabha election, the world's largest electoral exercise, was held on April 19 in 102 constituencies across 21 states and UTs. According to the Election Commission, the voter turnout registered was over 62 per cent. The third phase election will be held on May 7.

