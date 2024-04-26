Israel Intensifies Strikes On Rafah, Hamas Says It 'Will Not Achieve' Goals. Top Points

Israel launched more airstrikes on Rafah despite allies' warnings this could cause mass casualties.

Medics in the besieged Palestinian enclave reported five Israeli airstrikes on Rafah on Thursday that hit at least three houses, killing at least six people including a local journalist.

Israeli forces also resumed bombarding northern and central areas of the enclave, as well as east of Khan Younis in the south.

Hamas said that Israel would fail to meet its stated goal of defeating the Palestinian group by invading Rafah.

"Even if (Israel) enters and invades Rafah, it will not achieve what it wants," senior Hamas official Ghazi Hamad told the news agency AFP.

Hamad said Israel had "spent nearly seven months in Gaza and invaded all areas and destroyed a lot, but so far has not been able to achieve anything of its main goals, whether eliminating Hamas or returning the captives".

Egypt has reportedly asked for a follow-up meeting with Israel in renewed efforts to mediate a deal for a ceasefire and the release of hostages in the Gaza Strip.

A meeting between Egyptian and Israeli officials was expected to take place on Friday in Cairo, the sources said, with further meetings with the Hamas contingent on the result.

The Gaza health authorities said on Thursday that Israel has killed at least 34,305 Palestinians.