JEE Main Session 2 To Begin Tomorrow, Check Important Exam Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE-Main) Session 2 from Thursday April 4. The exam is conducted in two sessions to help candidates improve their scores in case they are not able to perform well in one attempt. The entrance exam will be held until April 12.

After getting a first-hand experience of taking the examination in the first session, the students will know their mistakes and avoid the same in the second attempt. This will also reduce the chances of dropping a year. The best scores of the two sessions will be used for the candidates who appear in both sessions of the JEE.

Paper pattern

As per the official information shared on the NTA website, the following is the paper pattern for the JEE Main.

The question paper has been divided into two sections. There will be 90 questions in paper 1 and candidates will be required to attempt 75 questions only. There will be negative marking for 15 optional questions. Paper-wise details are as follows:

Paper 1 (BE/BTech): Each subject will have two sections. Section A will be of Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) and section B will contain questions whose answers are to be filled in as a numerical value. In Section B, candidates have to attempt any five questions out of 10. There will be negative marking for both section A and section B.

Paper 2A (BArch): Part -1 will have two sections. Section A will be of Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) and section B will contain questions with answers in numerical value. In Section B, candidates are required to attempt any five questions out of 10. There will be negative marking for both section A and section B. Part II (Aptitude Test) will have 50 Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) and Part III (Drawing Test) will have two questions to be attempted on the drawing sheet.

Paper 2B (BPlanning): - Part -1 will have two sections. Section A will be of Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) and Section B will contain questions with answers in numerical value. In section B, candidates have to attempt any five questions out of 10. There will be negative markings for both section A and section B. Part II (Aptitude Test) will have 50 Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs). Part III (Planning-based question) will have 25 Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs).

Important documents to bring in exam hall

The candidates are required to bring the following documents at the examination centre:

Admit Card along with passport-size photograph affixed on it.

One passport-size photograph

Candidates are advised not to bring any other items to the examination centres as there will not be any arrangement for the safe keeping.

The NTA has noted that neither the agency nor the centre will will be responsible for any loss, delay, etc.