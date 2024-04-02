JEE Main, UPSC Prelims, Chartered Accountant: List Of Exams With Revised Schedule

Exams 2024 Revised Schedule: The NEET PG exam has been rescheduled to June 23.

The Lok Sabha elections, taking place between April 19 and June 1 this year, are causing shifts in exam schedules. Various competitive and entrance exams, including UPSC civil service prelims and NEET PG, have been rescheduled due to the elections. Other exams affected include the Maharashtra Health and Technical Common Entrance Test (MHT CET), The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAPCET), The Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET), and Chartered Accountant (CA) exams.

Here are the revised dates for some exams 2024:

JEE Main 2024 Session 2: The entrance test will now take place from April 4-12 instead of the earlier schedule of April 4-15.

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2024: The UPSC prelims will now be held on June 16 instead of the earlier schedule of May 26.

ICAI CA May Exams 2024: ICAI CA Intermediate Group 1 will be held on May 3, 5, and 9 instead of May 7 while Group 2 exams will take place on May 11, 15, and 17 instead of the original schedule of May 9, 11, and 13.

NEET PG 2024: The NEET PG exam has been rescheduled to June 23. The results will be declared by July 15, and counselling for admissions is scheduled from August 5 to October 15.

TS EAPCET 2024: The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Pharmacy Common Entrance Test-2024 (TS EAPCET-2024) will be held from May 9-12 in two shifts. The exam will take place in two sessions, first from 9am to 12 noon, and the second between 3pm and 6pm.

TS POLYCET: The Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) has been rescheduled from May 17 to May 24. The entrance test will last for two hours and 30 minutes, held from 11 am to 1.30 pm.

AP EAPCET 2024: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test, which was earlier slated for May 13-19, will now take place from May 16-22.

MHT CET (PCM and PCB): The exam originally set for April 16-30 will now be held from May 2-17 for Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) and April 22-30 for Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB). Admit cards will be issued 10 days before the exam.

