JEE Main Session 2: Important Guidelines To Follow During Exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to commence the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2024 session 2 on April 4, covering Paper 1 (BE/ BTech) as well as Paper 2A and 2B (BArch and BPlanning). The session 2 exam will be held until April 15. Candidates appearing in the exam must adhere to the following guidelines issued by the NTA.

Candidates are advised to report at the examination center well on time i.e. two hours before the commencement of the examination.

Candidates should take their seats immediately after the opening of the examination hall. If the candidates do not report on time due to any reason i.e. traffic jam, train/bus delay, etc, they are likely to miss some of the important instructions to be announced in the examination rooms/halls. The NTA shall not be responsible for any delay.

The candidate must show, on-demand, the Admit Card downloaded/printed from the NTA website for admission in the examination room/hall. Candidates who do not possess valid Admit Cards and authorised Photo IDs will not be permitted to take the

examination under any circumstances by the Centre Superintendent.

A seat indicating Roll Number will be allotted to each candidate. Candidates should find and sit in their allocated seats only. In case a candidate ventures to change his/her seat and does not sit on the seat allotted to him/her could face cancellation of candidature. No plea would be entertained in this regard.

The candidate should ensure that the question paper available on the computer is as per his/her opted subject indicated in the Admit Card. In case, the subject of the question paper is other than his/her opted subject, the same may be brought to the notice of the Invigilator concerned.

The candidates may approach the Centre Superintendent/Invigilator in the room for any technical assistance, first aid emergency, or any other information during the course of the examination.

Documents required during the exam day

Candidates must bring the following documents on the day of examination at the test centre.



Candidates who will not bring these will not be allowed to sit for the examination-

Print copy of Admit Card along with Self Declaration (Undertaking) downloaded from the NTA Website (a clear printout on A4 size paper) duly filled in.

One passport size photograph (same as uploaded on the Online Application Form) for pasting on the specific space in the Attendance Sheet at Centre during the examination.

Any one of the authorized photo IDs (must be original, valid, and non-expired) – School Identity Card/ PAN card/ Driving License/ Voter ID/ Passport/ Aadhaar Card (With photograph)/E-Aadhaar with photograph/ Ration Card with photograph/ Class 12

Board Admit Card with photograph/ Bank Passbook with Photograph.

PwD certificate issued by the authorized medical officer, if claiming the relaxation under PwD category

or

PwD Certificate regarding physical limitation in an examination to write as per Annexures given in Information Bulletin, if claiming the relaxation under PwD category.

A simple transparent Ball Point Pen.