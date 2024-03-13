JEE Main 2024: Check Questions From Previous Year Paper

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main Session 2 will be conducted from April 1-April 15, 2024. Students who have registered for the exam can visit the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) to check the free lectures available for the students.

NTA has posted several videos of lectures by reputed IIT professors/subject experts that can be referred to for clarifying concepts in the subject. Video lectures are available for the subjects Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry and Biology.

Meanwhile, students can check the list of important questions from previous year's JEE Main exam.

Q) The diameter of a cylinder is measured using a Vernier callipers with no zero error. It is found that the zero of the Vernier scale lies between 5.10 cm and 5.15 cm of the main scale. The Vernier scale has 50 divisions equivalent to 2.45 cm. The 24th division of the Vernier scale exactly coincides with one of the main scale divisions. The diameter of the cylinder is...

Q) A bob of mass m , suspended by a string of length l1 is given a minimum velocity required to complete a full circle in the vertical plane. At the highest point, it collides elastically with another bob of mass m suspended by a string of length l2, which is initially at rest. Both the strings are mass-less and inextensible. If the second bob, after collision acquires the minimum speed required to complete a full circle in the vertical plane, the ratio l1/l2 is ...

Q) The work functions of Silver and Sodium are 4.6 and 2.3 eV, respectively. The ratio of the slope of the stopping potential versus frequency plot for Silver to that of Sodium is ...

Q) A uniform circular disc of mass 50 kg and radius 0.4 m is rotating with an angular velocity of 10 rad s-1 about its own axis, which is vertical. Two uniform circular rings, each of mass 6.25 kg and radius 0.2 m, are gently placed symmetrically on the disc in such a manner that they are touching each other along the axis of the disc and are horizontal. Assume that the friction is large enough such that the rings are at rest relative to the disc and the system rotates about the original axis. The new angular velocity (in rad s-1) of the system is ...

Q) A pack contains n cards numbered from 1 to n. Two consecutive numbered cards are removed from the pack and the sum of the numbers on the remaining cards is 1224. If the smaller of the numbers on the removed cards is k, then k-20.

Q) The atomic masses of He and Ne are 4 and 20 a.m.u., respectively. The value of the de Broglie wavelength of He gas at – 73oC is “M” times that of the de Broglie wavelength of Ne at 727o C. M is ..