DU Releases Second Cut Off List: No Seats In Top Courses At Leading Colleges

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Delhi University Releases Second Cut Off List, Check At Du.ac.in New Delhi: Delhi University (DU) has released the second cut off list and this year as well top courses in the most sought after colleges have already filled up. Lady Shri Ram College of Women has closed admission process for subjects like Economics, History, Sociology, BCom, Mathematics and Statistics in the unreserved (UR) category. Likewise BA (Hons.) Economics admission is over for the UR category at Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), and the second cut off for OBC category is 95.75.



DU Second Cut Off List: Many Top Colleges/ Courses Have More Than 95 Per Cent Cut Off



Cut offs for BA Honours English, Journalism, Political Science and BA Honours Psychology in Lady Shri Ram College for Women are 97.5 and 98.25 respectively. At Shri Ram College of Commerce, the cut off for BCom Honours course is 97.5. The same trend can be found at other leading colleges like Miranda House, Hansraj College, Ramjas College and Hindu College.



SRCC is one of the top ranked commerce colleges in the country and has been in the spotlight for last couple of years for setting unusually high cut off for B.Com. (Honors). This year, however, the cut off has not reached the touchdown mark of 100 per cent as was the case in 2011. This year in its first cut off for B.Com. (Honours) and BA (Hons) Economics which was published on June 23, SRCC kept the marks at 97.75%. Read:



