Delhi University To Hold Placement, Internship Fair On April 24, 25

Delhi University placement and internship fair will be held in a hybrid format.
The Delhi University will hold a placement-cum-internship fair on April 24 and April 25. The Central Placement Cell (CPC) of Delhi University is organising the job fair. Those interested can sign up on the official website - dsw.du.ac.in.
The job and internship fair will commence at 10am, and registered students must be present at the venue by 9am. It will be held in a hybrid format, aiming to offer internship opportunities to first and second-year undergraduate students at the university.
Key guidelines and instructions:
- Eligibility for application extends to students enrolled in standard programs (Undergraduate and Postgraduate) at Delhi University.
- Registration will cease automatically once the cap of 4,000 students is reached.
- There are no registration fees imposed by CPC for participation in the 2024 Job Mela.
- Students are advised to bring multiple hard copies of their resumes and CVs.
Applicants for the job fair are required to arrive at the designated location: the Office of the Dean Student's Welfare, Conference Centre (North Campus), situated opposite the Botany Department, Gate Number - 4, University of Delhi.