Delhi University To Hold Placement, Internship Fair On April 24, 25

Delhi University placement and internship fair will be held in a hybrid format.

The Delhi University will hold a placement-cum-internship fair on April 24 and April 25. The Central Placement Cell (CPC) of Delhi University is organising the job fair. Those interested can sign up on the official website - dsw.du.ac.in.

The job and internship fair will commence at 10am, and registered students must be present at the venue by 9am. It will be held in a hybrid format, aiming to offer internship opportunities to first and second-year undergraduate students at the university.

Key guidelines and instructions:

Eligibility for application extends to students enrolled in standard programs (Undergraduate and Postgraduate) at Delhi University.

Registration will cease automatically once the cap of 4,000 students is reached.

There are no registration fees imposed by CPC for participation in the 2024 Job Mela.

Students are advised to bring multiple hard copies of their resumes and CVs.

Applicants for the job fair are required to arrive at the designated location: the Office of the Dean Student's Welfare, Conference Centre (North Campus), situated opposite the Botany Department, Gate Number - 4, University of Delhi.