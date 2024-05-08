Israel's Closure Of Gaza Crossings ''Unacceptable': US

The White House said Tuesday the Israel's closure of border crossings into Gaza was "unacceptable".

The White House said Tuesday the closure of border crossings into Gaza was "unacceptable," after Israel sent tanks into the southern city of Rafah and seized control of the crossing with Egypt.

"The crossings that have been closed need to be reopened, it is unacceptable for them to be closed," Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told a briefing, adding that another crossing, at Kerem Shalom, was expected to reopen Wednesday.

