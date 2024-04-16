Registrations For Postgraduate Medical Entrance Exam Begins Today

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is inviting applications for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for postgraduate exams (NEET-PG). The online submission of application forms for the exam will begin on April 16, 2024 and will conclude on May 6, 2024. The registrations will start at 3 pm on April 16.

The examination has been scheduled for June 23, 2024 and the results will be announced on July 15, 2024. The exam was earlier scheduled for July 7.

As per the updated schedule of the NEET PG. the counselling period has been set for August 5 to October 15. The academic session will begin on September 16 and the last date for joining is October 21.

NEET-PG is single entrance examination conducted for admission to various MD/MS and PG diploma courses as per Section 61(2) of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019 read with Chapter 4 of Post Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023. Admissions to Post MBBS DNB Courses, Post MBBS Direct 6 year DrNB courses and NBEMS diploma courses are also undertaken through NEET-PG.

Meanwhile, the National exit test (NeXT), a national-level medical exam, is undergoing a one-year delay and is expected to be launched tentatively in 2025, as opposed to the initially planned 2023 start. The current NEET PG exam will persist until the NExT is operational for postgraduate admissions, as per the revised regulations replacing the Postgraduate Medical Education (Amendment) Regulations, 2018.