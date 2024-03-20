NEET PG 2024 Date Rescheduled, Exam To Be Held Now On June 23

NEET PG 2024: Counselling will take place from August 5 to October 15.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has revised the schedule for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (Postgraduate) NEET PG 2024. The exam will now be held on June 23 instead of July 7.

The decision was made during a meeting involving the Post Graduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB), National Medical Commission, the Medical Counselling Committee, the Directorate General for Health Sciences, and the National Board of Examinations for Medical Sciences.

The eligibility cut-off date for the exam remains the same, set at August 15, with results to be announced by July 15.

NEET PG 2024: The updated schedule is as follows

NEET PG-2024 exam date: June 23

Result Declaration: By July 15

Counselling Period: August 5 to October 15

Start of Academic Session: September 16

Last Date of Joining: October 21

NEET-PG serves as the eligibility-cum-ranking examination for admission to various MD/MS and PG diploma courses under the National Medical Commission Act, 2019.