CMAT 2024: Admit Cards Out For Common Management Admission Test

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2024 scheduled for May 15, 2024. Candidates who have registered for the exam can visit the official website of the NTA to download the admit cards. They will be required to enter their application number and date of birth to download the hall tickets.

The exam will be held on May 15 in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 9 am to 12 noon, while the second shift will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Advertisement

After downloading the admit cards candidates must note the following:

The admit card is issued provisionally to the candidates, subject to the fulfilment of the eligibility conditions.

The cards will not be sent by post.

The candidates must not mutilate the admit card or change any entry made therein.

Issue of admit card, will, not necessarily mean acceptance of eligibility which will be further scrutinised at subsequent stages of the admission process.

Candidates are advised to preserve a copy of their admit card in good condition for future reference.

The exam allows AICTE affiliated/participating institutions to choose suitable graduate candidates for admission to their management courses.



CMAT-2024 will be conducted by NTA as three hour entrance examination in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode to evaluate the candidates' ability across various segments like Quantitative Technique, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension and General Awareness, for admission to the Management Courses in the academic session 2024-25. The participating institutes of CMAT-2024 are the institutions which will be accepting the CMAT score.