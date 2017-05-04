Taxi Driver Returns Bag With Valuables Worth 8 lakh

A 24-year-old taxi driver returned a bag containing valuables and cash worth Rs eight lakh to the police after a passenger accidentally left it in his vehicle.Debendra Kapri had picked up Mubisher Wani from the domestic airport in his 'black-yellow' taxi and dropped him in central Delhi's Paharganj area last evening, police said.After Mr Wani got down, Debendera Kapri found that he had left his bag in the taxi. He took the bag to the domestic airport police station and deposited it.The bag was found containing gold jewellery, laptop, an i-Phone, camera and US currency worth Rs eight lakh and other important documents like his passport and visa papers, said DCP (Airport) Sanjay Bhatia.The passenger had an interview at the US embassy for his visa this morning, police said.Police found a wedding card in the bag and a mobile number on it. They contacted the number and it was found to be of Mr Wani's brother. He was informed about the incident.Mr Wani arrived at the police station to claim the bag.He appreciated the taxi driver's honesty, said the officer. Police have recommended that the driver be given a cash reward for his honesty.