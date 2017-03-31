Security Guard Escapes With Van Carrying Rs 70 Lakh Cash In Delhi

A security guard today allegedly fled with a van containing Rs 70 lakh in cash in outer Delhi's Mianwali Nagar, police said.The guard works for a company that collects cash from various warehouses and then supplies them to ATMs, police said. The accused today went to collect cash from various places in the city along with driver Sahil and cashier Vikas, they said.When Sahil and Vikas went into a godown in Mianwali Nagar area to collect cash around 7.20 PM, the guard drove away the van that contained Rs 70 lakh in cash, a senior police officer said.When they came out of the godown, they found the van missing. They tried to contact the guard but his mobile phone was switched off, he said.A PCR call was received around 7.40 PM about the incident, following which a case was registered.The officer said they are looking for footage of CCTV cameras from the area to trace the route that could have been taken by the security guard and have started questioning the company's employees.