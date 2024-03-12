Video: Students Surprise Security Guard With Funds To Meet Family After 11 Years

The video has amassed over 1.2 million views.

A video of a heartwarming gesture by a group of college students is going viral on the internet. Students of Providence College recently surprised a security guard with funds to visit his family in Nigeria after 11 years.

The video was shared on Instagram by the account Good News Movement showcases the security guard's emotional reaction after hearing the news. In the short clip, a student is seen telling the guard, who is sitting on a chair, "You told us a while ago that you wanted to see your family in Nigeria that you haven't seen in a long time, so we came together and spread the word, and we started a GoFundMe because we take care of our own because that's what we do at Providence College. They've done that for me, we've done that for each other, so now we're doing it for you. You're of the family, so our gift to you is a trip to Nigeria."

The security guard gets emotional and breaks down upon hearing the news. He bows down and sobs as the students encircle him and say, "We love you, James." The guard then adds, "Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I'll protect you guys and make sure you achieve your goals."

According to the GoFundMe page, the students raised over $26,000 of the $3,500 goal. The page describes James as " one of the nicest people you will ever meet." "He greets everybody with a smile and always welcomes conversations no matter what time of the night you run into him," the description added.

"@provcollege students surprised security guard James Wednesday night with the funds to travel home to see his family all the way in Nigeria for the first time in 11 years," reads the caption of the short clip.

A student said, "Once we learned that James had not seen his family in over a decade, that is what kickstarted this for us, We take care of our own and we firmly believe James is one of our own."

Since being shared, the post has amassed over 1.2 lakh likes and 1.3 million views on the platform.

"So sweet. It's beautiful to see people doing kind things in this world anymore. You could tell James appreciated it more than those kids will ever know," said a user.

"Ok, i'm crying too!!! There are good, kind, generous people everywhere. Celebrate them and praise them God for them!" remarked a person,

A third added, "Lovely post and gift!! Everyone wants to feel appreciated."

"Many Blessings to you all. Maybe you boys can teach the world a lesson!! Your Mama's should be sooo proud," wrote a fourth person.