Students Organise 'Save DU' March To Protest Against ABVP: 10 Points

The march commenced outside DU's Khalsa College where protestors raised slogans against the ABVP.
New Delhi: The largest gathering of students and teachers in recent times marched today at the Delhi University holding placards condemning violence on campus, days after clashes at the Ramjas College involving the ABVP, a BJP-linked students' outfit. The protesters, including eminent academicians, shouted slogans of "Azaadi" (freedom), calling for a campus free of what they described as "gundagardi (hooliganism)". A large contingent of policemen and policewomen walked alongside the protesters. This morning, Gurmehar Kaur, the student who has alleged death threats over her posts against the ABVP, pulled out of the campaign saying she had taken "all she could".
Here the latest developments in this story:
In a series of tweets, Gurmehar Kaur appealed to others to join the march and wrote, "To anyone questioning my courage and bravery. I've shown more than enough."
The 20-year-old student of Lady Shri Ram College was trolled relentlessly and was threatened with rape and murder after she posted a message protesting against the ABVP or Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad.
Yesterday, ABVP activists organised a 'Tiranga' (Tricolour) march against what they called "anti-national" activities by "left-leaning" students.
Last week, ABVP activists allegedly thrashed students and teachers at Ramjas College and vandalized rooms over an invite to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Umar Khalid. Mr Khalid was charged with sedition last year over an on-campus event in which anti-national slogans were raised.
A day later, ABVP activists alleged clashed with students who had gathered outside the Ramjas College to protest against the violence. More than a dozen were injured.
The row has taken a political twist with politicians taking sides.
Arvind Kejriwal and Rahul Gandhi have backed the students' protest while criticism has been voice by more than one BJP leader.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, who criticized Gurmehar Kaur's posts, stressed that "anti-national" acts cannot be condoned in the name of freedom of expression. "The primary responsibility of students is to study. Please devote your time to studies...That will contribute to the country's growth, rather than spreading the poisonous ideology of leftists," Mr Rijiju told NDTV.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has come out strongly in support of Ms Kaur, tweeted that he would meet Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to demand action against "ABVP goondaism and rape threats" to the student.
The police have filed a complaint and are investigating Ms Kaur's allegations of threats.