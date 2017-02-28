Students Organise 'Save DU' March To Protest Against ABVP: 10 Points

The march commenced outside DU's Khalsa College where protestors raised slogans against the ABVP.

New Delhi: The largest gathering of students and teachers in recent times marched today at the Delhi University holding placards condemning violence on campus, days after clashes at the Ramjas College involving the ABVP, a BJP-linked students' outfit. The protesters, including eminent academicians, shouted slogans of "Azaadi" (freedom), calling for a campus free of what they described as "gundagardi (hooliganism)". A large contingent of policemen and policewomen walked alongside the protesters. This morning, Gurmehar Kaur, the student who has alleged death threats over her posts against the ABVP, pulled out of the campaign saying she had taken "all she could".