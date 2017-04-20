MCD Elections: No Difference Between AAP And Congress, Alleges BJP's Venkaiah Naidu

Campaigning for BJP for the upcoming MCD elections, union minister Venkaiah Naidu said on Wednesday that there was not much difference between the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party and they are like "two sides of the same coin". "All ills and weaknesses of the Congress are there in the Aam Aadmi Party too. Both are facing corruption charges. Both are adopting confrontation against the central government. Both have joined hands to oppose pro-poor move and historic crusade against black money," he said.While seeking votes for his party in the polls that are just around the corner, Mr Naidu said voting for the BJP would be like voting for a better future. "Walk and work along with Modiji, that is the mood of the nation," he said. Not stopping there, the Urban Development Minister went on to describe the PM as "messiah of the poor" and "darling of the masses".Mr Naidu also clarified that there is no proposal to have six working days a week for central government employees, He termed the information "false and cheap propaganda" by opposition parties. "There is no proposal to have six working days a week. This is false and cheap propaganda by Opposition parties. As usual they are indulging in disinformation campaign," Mr Naidu said.Down south in Kerala, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also urged all parties to come together against BJP. The AAP chief felt, "power is in the hands of wrong forces and they are getting an edge in the country...To fight this, all good people should come together," when asked if this was the beginning of a new alliance between his Aam Aadmi Party and other political forces."Those who raise the voice of dissent against the Centre are being muzzled," said Mr Kejriwal, with Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan by his side.