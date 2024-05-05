A Day Before Exam, Jamia Nursing Student Jumps Off Delhi Flyover: Cops

The student was a native of Bihar's Vaishali district, police said

A B.Sc (Nursing) student at Jamia Millia Islamia allegedly jumped off from Ranjit Singh flyover, near the Barakhamba Road on Sunday, police said, adding that he is undergoing treatment.

Police said that the beat patrolling staff of Barakhamba Road police station noticed a person lying under the flyover near Lalit Hotel.

"It was revealed upon enquiry that he threw his bag first on the road and then jumped himself. He was taken to Lady Hardinge Hospital by a PCR van and has been identified as Mohd Chand, 25, a resident of Patel Nagar," a senior police official said.

He said two eyewitnesses saw him jump off the flyover.

However, the reason for Chand taking this step is yet to be ascertained. Police said that Chand, a native of Bihar's Vaishali district and a fifth-semester student, took an exam on Saturday and was to appear for his next exam on Monday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)