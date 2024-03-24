2 Friends Murdered In Delhi After Being Mistaken As Robbers, 4 Arrested

Rajesh Yadav and Mukesh Singh were brutally murdered last Friday

Four people have been arrested in Delhi for the murder of two friends who were mistaken as robbers, the police said.

Police said Rajesh Yadav and Mukesh Singh were brutally murdered last Friday in Delhi's Ranholla area.

The four arrested men told the police during interrogation that their friends were robbed by two people on March 15. They then started searching for the robbers to "teach them a lesson".

Two days later, they got information that the robbers were spotted drinking at a bar in the area.

Thinking they were the associates of the robbers, the four men attacked Rajesh Yadav and Mukesh Singh with knives and sticks.

Rajesh and Mukesh were taken to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared them dead on arrival.

Officials said a case has been registered against Gaurav Kumar, Keshri Kumar Pandey, Sandesh Kuma and Gaurav Singh, and investigation is on.