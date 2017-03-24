Government To Set Up Women Assistance Booth At Kashmere Gate ISBT

Aimed at instilling confidence among women passengers travelling alone on inter-state buses, the Delhi government has decided to set up a Women Assistance Booth at the Kashmere Gate ISBT.The Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation (DTIDC) will set up the booth in the next two months at the Kashmere Gate Inter-state Bus Terminal from where hundreds of buses ply to different states."At this booth, women staff will be deployed to assist women passengers. For example, a woman travelling alone in Jaipur-bound bus who is concerned about her safety will be guided by the booth staff," said K K Dahiya, Managing Director (DTIDC).Mr Dahiya said the decision was taken in order to instill confidence among women travelling alone in these buses bound for Chandigarh, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Jaipur, Kullu and Manali and other cities.He said that apart from this, there is also plan to set up a lounge for women passengers at the ISBT.Mr Dahiya, who is also Special Commissioner (Transport), said the DTIDC had last week set up a seperate departure block for airconditioned buses going outside Delhi.