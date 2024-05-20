Delhi Traffic Police Issues Special Advisory. Routes To Avoid From 4pm To 8pm

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for commuters on Monday, stating that movement of vehicles will be affected on certain roads from 4pm to 8pm.

"Due to special traffic arrangements on 20.05.2024, movement of general traffic will be regulated on the following roads and junctions from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM," the The Delhi Traffic Police said in a post on X.

The routes which will be affected are:

• Mehrauli - Badarpur Road (from Khanpur To Karni Singh Shooting Range) • Entire Alaknanda Road/ Indermohan Bhardwaj Marg

• Outer Ring Road (from Savitri Flyover to Chirag Delhi) • Ravidas Marg (from Hamdard to Tara T-Point)

• Internal Roads around DDA Park Sangam Vihar

The traffic advisory asked commuters to avoid these routes and use public transport for travel.

"Commuters are requested to cooperate by avoiding/bypassing the above-mentioned roads, if possible, and by making maximum use of public transport, especially Metro services. Further, general public is advised to keep sufficient time at hand while planning road journey via the above-mentioned roads and junctions," it said.

The advisory also asked motorists to be patient during expected traffic snarls and "observe traffic rules and road discipline and follow directions of traffic personnel deployed at all intersections"

