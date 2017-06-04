For Its Challenge, AAP Invites Agencies Which Provide EVMs

AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj said the party has invited experts from the Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and the Electronic Corporation of India Ltd (ECIL), the two companies which provide EVMs to the EC, to participate in the challenge.

Delhi | | Updated: June 04, 2017 00:00 IST
4 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
For Its Challenge, AAP Invites Agencies Which Provide EVMs

AAP plans to invite agencies who provide EVMs to the Election Commission for EVM-hacking challenge

New Delhi:  The AAP, which had said it would organise an EVM-hacking challenge parallel to the Election Commission's (EC's) one today, said it will hold the exercise later, and has invited two government agencies which provide Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) to the EC to take part in.

AAP's chief spokesperson for Delhi Saurabh Bhardwaj said the party has invited wizards and experts from the Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and the Electronic Corporation of India Ltd (ECIL), the two companies which provide EVMs to the EC, to participate in the challenge.

Mr Bharadwaj said the party has not back-tracked from the challenge and has thrown open the floor to register for its hackathon.

He said the party will announce a "bigger and better" exercise than the one organised today by the poll body.

The AAP had declined to participate in the EC exercise, saying the terms and conditions put by the poll body defeat the purpose of an EVM-hacking challenge.

Trending

Share this story on

4 Shares
ALSO READGST Rates For Gold, Garments, Biscuits Decided: 10 Things To Know
EVM ChallengeEVM hackathonEVM (electronic voting machine)saurabh bhar

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BaywatchA Death In The Gunj Sachin: A Billion DreamsHalf GirlfriendPirates Of The Caribbean 5Hindi MediumICC Champions Trophy ScheduleLive Cricket ScoreCBSE Class 10th Result 2017

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................