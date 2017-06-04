For Its Challenge, AAP Invites Agencies Which Provide EVMs

The AAP, which had said it would organise an EVM-hacking challenge parallel to the Election Commission's (EC's) one today, said it will hold the exercise later, and has invited two government agencies which provide Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) to the EC to take part in.AAP's chief spokesperson for Delhi Saurabh Bhardwaj said the party has invited wizards and experts from the Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and the Electronic Corporation of India Ltd (ECIL), the two companies which provide EVMs to the EC, to participate in the challenge.Mr Bharadwaj said the party has not back-tracked from the challenge and has thrown open the floor to register for its hackathon.He said the party will announce a "bigger and better" exercise than the one organised today by the poll body.The AAP had declined to participate in the EC exercise, saying the terms and conditions put by the poll body defeat the purpose of an EVM-hacking challenge.