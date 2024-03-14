Kisan Mahapanchayat In Delhi: Routes To Avoid, Alternate Routes

The Kisan Samyukta Kisan Morcha, a leading peoples' farmer group, is organising a 'Mangal Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat' at the historic Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi today.
The Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory for the near-by residents and drivers. Motorists are advised to plan their routes from 6 am to 4 pm accordingly, to avoid inconvenience.
Here are what routes to avoid
- Jawaharlal Nehru Marg
- Barakhamba Road
- Bahadurshah Zafar Marg
- Tolstoy Marg, Asaf Ali Road
- Jai Singh Road
- Swami Vivekanand Marg
- Sansad Marg
- Netaji Subhash Marg
- Baba Kharag Singh Marg
- Minto Road
- Ashoka Road
- Maharaja Ranjeet Singh flyover
- Connaught Circus
- Bhavbhuti Marg
- DDU Marg
- Chaman Lal Marg
Traffic diversions
- Delhi Gate
- Mir Dard Chowk
- Ajmeri Gate Chowk
- Guru Nanak Chowk
- Kamla Market
- Paharganj Chowk
- Jhandewalan roundabout
- Janpath Road
- KG Marg crossing and roundabout of GPO (Gol Post Office)
- Maharaja Ranjeet Singh flyover from Barakhambha Road to Guru Nanak Chowk
The Delhi Police advised commuters to avoid the mentioned roads and use public transport, especially Metro services. “The general public is advised to keep sufficient time at hand while planning road journeys via the above-mentioned roads and junctions,” they wrote. “People who are going towards ISBT, Railway Station, or Airport are advised to carefully plan their travel with sufficient time at hand. We appreciate your understanding and your cooperation towards the alleviation of traffic congestion during the above- mentioned period.”
They also urged the general public and motorists “to keep patience, observe traffic rules and road discipline and follow directions of traffic personnel deployed at all intersections and remain updated through.”
The Noida police has also issued an advisory, alerting commuters to potential slowdowns on various routes on Thursday.
Routes to Avoid
Alternate routes for Delhi Airport/Gurugram
- From South Delhi- Take Nelson Mandela Marg, then Mehrauli/Mahipalpur Road, followed by Mahipalpur Bypass and the NH-48 underpass to reach Aerocity and IGI Airport.
- From Dhaula Kuan Side - Use Cariappa Marg or NH-48, then Parade Road, and finally Thimayya Marg to reach IGI Airport.
- Commuting to Gurugram from South Delhi - Take the Mehrauli/Gurugram Road.