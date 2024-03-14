Kisan Mahapanchayat In Delhi: Routes To Avoid, Alternate Routes

The Kisan Samyukta Kisan Morcha, a leading peoples' farmer group, is organising a 'Mangal Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat' at the historic Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi today.

The Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory for the near-by residents and drivers. Motorists are advised to plan their routes from 6 am to 4 pm accordingly, to avoid inconvenience.

Here are what routes to avoid

Jawaharlal Nehru Marg

Barakhamba Road

Bahadurshah Zafar Marg

Tolstoy Marg, Asaf Ali Road

Jai Singh Road

Swami Vivekanand Marg

Sansad Marg

Netaji Subhash Marg

Baba Kharag Singh Marg

Minto Road

Ashoka Road

Maharaja Ranjeet Singh flyover

Connaught Circus

Bhavbhuti Marg

DDU Marg

Chaman Lal Marg

Traffic diversions

Delhi Gate

Mir Dard Chowk

Ajmeri Gate Chowk

Guru Nanak Chowk

Kamla Market

Paharganj Chowk

Jhandewalan roundabout

Janpath Road

KG Marg crossing and roundabout of GPO (Gol Post Office)

Maharaja Ranjeet Singh flyover from Barakhambha Road to Guru Nanak Chowk

The Delhi Police advised commuters to avoid the mentioned roads and use public transport, especially Metro services. “The general public is advised to keep sufficient time at hand while planning road journeys via the above-mentioned roads and junctions,” they wrote. “People who are going towards ISBT, Railway Station, or Airport are advised to carefully plan their travel with sufficient time at hand. We appreciate your understanding and your cooperation towards the alleviation of traffic congestion during the above- mentioned period.”

They also urged the general public and motorists “to keep patience, observe traffic rules and road discipline and follow directions of traffic personnel deployed at all intersections and remain updated through.”

The Noida police has also issued an advisory, alerting commuters to potential slowdowns on various routes on Thursday.

Routes to Avoid

NH-48

Rao Tula Ram Marg

Alternate routes for Delhi Airport/Gurugram