Kerala YouTuber Arrested Over Fake News On Voting Machines: Report

The owner of a YouTube channel has been arrested in Kerala for propagating fake news about the Electronic Voting Machines ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, police said today.

The Alappuzha South police registered a case against the owner of the YouTube channel Venice TV Entertainment for allegedly propagating that EVMs involved fraud, reported news agency Press Trust of India.

He was arrested for allegedly unleashing a campaign urging people to conduct voting for the general election through ballot paper.

It was done with the intention of creating a rift and tension in society, police said on its official Facebook page today.

The police said social media patrolling has been intensified in Kerala at the state, district and range levels to monitor online content in the wake of Lok Sabha polls.

The police also shared the numbers of various officials who are in-change of cyber patrolling and urged social media surveillance teams to inform them if any objectionable content come to their notice.

The Lok Sabha polls will be held in Kerala on April 26.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)