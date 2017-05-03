Delhi Police Official Suspended After Assault On Manoj Tiwari Aides

A Delhi Police Assistant Sub-Inspector was on Tuesday suspended for mishandling the assault on Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari's staff."ASI Kailash Chand, who was posted in a PCR unit, could have prevented the seven attackers from barging into Tiwari's residence where they attacked his personal staff," said a senior police officer.A departmental inquiry has also been ordered against Kailash, the officer said.Action against Kailash was taken after Mr Tiwari complained to senior police officers against him following CCTV footage which showed Kailash entering and coming out of Mr Tiwari's residence after the incident, the officer added.