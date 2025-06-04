Bengaluru Stampede Video Shows People Panicking, Trying To Save Others

A video of the chaos that unfolded outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru has emerged, showing thousands of people standing at the gates of the stadium, which is locked by the security. The metal gate broke, with people falling on top of each other. People were seen panicking, gasping for air, and trying to make space for themselves.

Eleven people were killed in the stampede outside the stadium, and several were injured. Fans gathered to greet the Royal Challengers Bengaluru after they won their first-ever IPL trophy in 18 years.

A grand event was planned in the city a day after the IPL final. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar welcomed the team, and events were planned to felicitate the team. A huge crowd had also gathered outside the Vidhana Soudha, where the RCB squad proceeded from the airport to meet with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The Karnataka government had cancelled a victory parade from Vidhana Soudha to the stadium, citing security reasons.

At the Chinnaswamy Stadium, which has a capacity of 35,000, an event was planned, but as per the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, 2-3 lakh people turned up, which was more than what they had anticipated.

However, as chaos unfolded and people were struggling to save their lives, the event inside Chinnaswamy went as planned, including the bursting of crackers. IPL chairman Arun Dhumal told NDTV that Officials who were inside a stadium in Bengaluru during the RCB victory celebrations were not aware of what was happening outside.

"We spoke to the management when we got to know about the situation and they assured that they will finish the ceremony quickly. This is definitely sad and tragic. RCB officials assured me that they will wind up the celebrations now," Mr Dhumal said.

"The crowd turnout exceeded all expectations. Over one lakh people gathered in front of Vidhana Soudha, but no untoward incident occurred at that venue. However, the tragedy occurred at Chinnaswamy Stadium. No one anticipated this - neither the cricket association nor the government. The stadium has a seating capacity of 35,000, but an estimated two to three lakh people turned up. We did not expect such a massive turnout; we had only anticipated a crowd equal to the stadium's capacity," Siddaramaiah said.

He announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of those who were killed in the stampede, and free treatment for the injured.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the crowd was "uncontrollable". "I apologise for the overcrowding," Mr Shivakumar said. "We arranged more than 5,000 personnel. This is a young, vibrant crowd; we can't use a lathi on them."

The Karnataka BJP has demanded action and accountability over the lapses that led to the stampede.