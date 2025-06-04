"Officials Inside Stadium Weren't Aware": IPL Chairman On Celebrations Amid Tragedy

Officials who were inside a stadium in Bengaluru during the RCB victory celebrations were not aware what was happening outside, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal said, hours after 11 people were killed in two stampedes - outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium, and on the premises of the Vidhana Soudha.

Mr Dhumal sought to know who organised the Bengaluru event as the celebrations already happened in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, and for the BCCI the IPL also ended on Tuesday.

"We spoke to the management when we got to know about the situation and they assured that they will finish the ceremony quickly. This is definitely sad and tragic. RCB officials assured me that they will wind up the celebrations now," Mr Dhumal said.

He said the officials did not know a tragedy had struck the fans outside the stadium, he added.

"... Officials inside weren't aware about what happened outside. They assured me they will wrap it up inside. It is very sad and tragic. Heartfelt condolences... We are not even aware whether someone has planned this event - how come such a huge crowd came to the stadium?" the IPL chairman said.

Referring to protocol, he said the celebrations for the BCCI and PL ended on Tuesday night.

"How it has to be carried forward is up to the respective franchise. All officials from the state government were there - there would have been protocol in place," Mr Dhumal said.

The chaos began after a crowd gathered near M Chinnaswamy Stadium for a felicitation of the team held by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).

Two of the 11 people died during another frenzied crush on the premises of the Vidhana Soudha, where the RCB squad proceeded from the airport to meet with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Visuals showed police shifting injured and unconscious people to a nearby hospital. Many people who came to watch the celebrations fainted amid the stampede, eyewitnesses said.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the crowd was "uncontrollable". "I apologise for the overcrowding," Mr Shivakumar said. "We arranged more than 5,000 personnel. This is a young vibrant crowd, we can't use lathi on them."