<i>"Patience Zaroori Hai"</i>: Delhi Police's Viral Post After RCB Wins IPL After 18 Years

When Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) took to the field in a packed Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for the final game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, cricket fans knew one thing - they were going to get a new and first-time champion.

In the 18th edition of cricket's marquee league, it was India's number 18 who finally added the missing feather to his cap. Virat Kohli, the former RCB captain who persisted with the franchise for 18 years despite all the highs and lows, lifted the only trophy that eluded him for nearly two decades.

Celebrating RCB's win, the Delhi Police shared a post to draw home a point about being patient and not driving before you turn 18. "Virat jeet ke liye Patience zaroori hai! (You have to be patient for a huge win)," the Delhi Police wrote.

The post also carried a note to people who insist on driving a car or riding a bike before turning 18. "See, they waited for 18 years and you're already insisting your parents let you drive or ride," the note read.

Reacting to the post, a father wrote: "Lovely. Forwarding this to my son."

"I wanna meet the admin of this page," said a user.

"Right tweet at right time. well done," read another comment.

Coming back to the game, RCB, batting first, were off to a flying start, courtesy of Phil Salt and Virat Kohli. After Salt's dismissal, Kohli and Mayank Agrawal steadied the RCB innings. With contributions from Rajat Patidar, Liam Livingstone, and Jitesh Sharma, RCB set a target of 191.

While chasing, PBKS, for the most part, stayed in the game despite losing wickets at regular intervals. However, it was Krunal Pandya's magical spell of 2-17 in four hours that turned the tie in RCB's favour.

Apart from Pandya, Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Yash Dayal also bowled well towards the end of the innings to secure the maiden title for their side. Shashank Singh's brilliant unbeaten 30-ball 61 brought PBKS close to the target but not close enough. He hit Hazelwood for three sixes and a four in the last over, but the team fell short by six runs. And it was Bengaluru and Virat Kohli's night to celebrate.