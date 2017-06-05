Delhi Hits Hottest Day This Year At 47 Degrees Celsius

Delhi residents suffered under a searing sun on Sunday as the mercury in some parts of the national capital touched 47 degrees Celsius, with the average maximum shooting up to 44.6 degrees -- four notches above the average.The minimum on Sunday was 30.4 degrees, three notches above the season's average.Though the mercury is expected to drop a few notches on Monday, respite is likely on June 6 in the form of thunderstorm and rain.The maximum temperature in the Ridge area and Ayanagar crossed 46 degrees while Palam was the hottest at 47 degrees that qualifies for heat-wave conditions. The maximum in neighbouring Gurugram and Faridabad was 44.6 degrees, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD)."The sky will be clear on Monday, and the temperature is expected to drop a little. Tuesday is expected to bring some respite," said an IMD official.Several places, including hill station Shimla in Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu recorded highest temperatures of the season.In Shimla, more than 2,000 metres above the mean sea level, the maximum was recorded at 30.1 degrees. Heat wave conditions prevailed in Jammu at 43.3 degrees.The heat wave engulfed a major part of Rajasthan, including state capital Jaipur, Sawai Madhopur, Bikaner, Jaisalmer and Jodhpur.Saturday's maximum temperature in Delhi was 42.6 degrees, two notches above average, while the minimum was 28.7 degrees, a notch above the season's average.