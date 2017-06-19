CBI Questions Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain's Wife In Corruption Case

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain's wife was questioned today regarding certain corruption allegations against him, officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation have said. Sources said the officials sought certain clarifications from her and had asked for a formal appointment. The Aam Aadmi Party, however, alleged that the minister was pulled out of a public meeting held outside his office by the CBI officials, who subsequently raided his house. The party has also denied the allegations against the minister.The agency is inquiring into allegations that the minister is involved in money laundering. Sources said he is being investigated regarding several accusations and three preliminary inquiries were filed against him in April.Earlier this month, the CBI questioned the minister on charges that he had laundered around Rs 4.6 crore through shell companies.Mr Jain had to appear before the Income Tax department after he was summoned in connection with a tax evasion probe against certain Kolkata firms.It was also alleged that he was involved in money laundering to the tune of Rs. 4.63 crore as a public servant during 2015-16 through several firms -- including Prayas Info Solutions Private Limited, Akinchan Developers Private Limited and Managalyatan Projects Private Limited, CBI sources said.Mr Jain had dismissed the allegations after the Income Tax department attached properties linked to him last month.